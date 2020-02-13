Wis. Justices Uphold Insurer's Win In School District Row

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- Wisconsin's high court affirmed that two insurance companies didn't breach their duty to defend a school district in a lawsuit alleging it wrongfully terminated retired teachers' long-term care benefits, refusing Thursday to put the insurers on the hook for the district's legal fees in the coverage dispute. In a 5-1 decision in the procedurally complex case, the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed with a state appeals panel that Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau and Wausau Business Insurance Co. didn't flout their obligations to defend the Germantown School District in the retirees' class action suit. While the insurers had initially denied the Germantown...

