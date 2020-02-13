Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- WilmerHale earned a spot on this week's legal lions list after a court OK'd client Sprint's contested $56 billion merger with T-Mobile, while Gibson Dunn ended up among the legal lambs after two federal judges ruled against clients DoorDash, Uber and Postmates in employment cases. Legal Lions First up on this week's legal lions list are four law firms that represented T-Mobile and Sprint in their planned $56 billion merger: Morrison & Foerster LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and WilmerHale. A New York federal court on Tuesday refused to block the combination,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS