House Panel Moves Bill To Limit Trump's Travel Bans

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A House committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to the floor that would limit President Donald Trump's power to impose a travel ban to prevent immigrants from entering the U.S., three years after the White House issued a ban aimed at Muslim-majority countries. The House Judiciary Committee approved the so-called National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act, or the NO BAN Act, in a 22-10 vote, though it is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in opening remarks that the legislation "takes an important step towards reigning in executive overreach." The bill would amend Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS