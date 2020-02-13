Paul Weiss Reps EagleTree On $1.1B Fund Closing

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss represented private equity firm EagleTree Capital on the $1.1 billion closing of its latest fund, whose focus will include media and business services, consumer and speciality industrial sectors, it said Thursday. EagleTree's latest fund, EagleTree Partners V, exceeded its initial target and closed on $1.118 billion. ET V is nearly as large as EagleTree's last two funds combined, which closed at $403 million and $790 million. Thanks to a recent structured financing investment, EagleTree and its employees are the largest investors in its latest fund, it said in a statement. "We look forward to investing ET V with the...

