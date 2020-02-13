Court Bars Pop Artist From Using Hollywood Photog's Work

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday ordered pop artist Kfir Moyal to stop using works by famous Hollywood photographer Douglas Kirkland, who says Moyal has continued to use a copyrighted photo he took in 1965 even after a judgment against him. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles entered a permanent injunction barring Moyal from using any copyrighted works by Kirkland, who has photographed celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlene Dietrich in his decadeslong career. Judge Gayles already entered a default judgment against Moyal in September after the pop artist, who has an art gallery in Miami, failed to get...

