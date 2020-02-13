Origin Marking And Duty Preference Rules After USMCA

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump recently signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act into law. The U.S. ratification of the USMCA brings the new trade deal one step closer to its entry into force. The USMCA’s 34 chapters, and various annexes and side letters mean many changes are ahead for the business community operating in the three countries. There are three important changes the USMCA makes to the North American Free Trade Agreement’s country-of-origin and preference provisions that may not get as much attention as other sections of the deal but are just as mission-critical to any company doing business in the NAFTA region....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS