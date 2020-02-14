Ocado Dragged Into Trademark Dispute Over Delivery Meals

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 5:50 PM GMT) -- A bodybuilder behind an online meal delivery business has dragged online supermarket Ocado into a long-running trademark dispute, alleging that it owes him damages for distributing a rival healthy ready-meal line that copied his brand. Amar Lodhia, an athlete who created Fit Kitchen Ltd., sued online giant Ocado Group PLC for purchasing and reselling ready-meals that bore his brand’s name between January 2017 and November 2019, according to a claim form filed Wednesday. Ocado also distributed the healthy meals, which Lodhia says are almost identical to his, for high-end supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners under a joint agreement that they entered into...

