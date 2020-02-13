Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Serta IP Suit Wrongly Axed After Casper Deal, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge was wrong to find that sleep products company Casper did not infringe Serta's mattress patents after the parties reached a $300,000 settlement, the Federal Circuit said Thursday.

In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk, the panel vacated U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein's summary judgment order in favor of Casper. Judge Hellerstein had ruled that the case was not mooted by Casper's settlement agreement with Serta because Casper still had to make payments under the deal. The panel disagreed.

"We conclude that a binding settlement agreement generally moots the action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®