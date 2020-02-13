Serta IP Suit Wrongly Axed After Casper Deal, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge was wrong to find that sleep products company Casper did not infringe Serta's mattress patents after the parties reached a $300,000 settlement, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk, the panel vacated U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein's summary judgment order in favor of Casper. Judge Hellerstein had ruled that the case was not mooted by Casper's settlement agreement with Serta because Casper still had to make payments under the deal. The panel disagreed. "We conclude that a binding settlement agreement generally moots the action...

