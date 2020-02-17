Shippers Lose Bid To Appeal £7.7M Loss In Pension Dispute

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 5:01 PM GMT) -- A court denied a Chinese shipping firm and a U.K.-based haulage company permission to appeal after being ordered to pay a total of £7.7 million ($10 million) to trustees of a workplace pension. Marie Bancroft-Rimmer, a master of the Court of Appeal, rejected on Feb. 5 an application to appeal a High Court ruling in April last year. China Shipping (U.K.) Agency Co. Ltd. and Multimodal Logistics Ltd. now will have to pay £6.6 million and £1.1 million, respectively, to PS Independent Trustees Ltd., which brought the litigation, as per the original ruling barring any further attempts to appeal the decision....

