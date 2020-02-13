Mass. Judge Says Investment Firm's Fraud Is 'Undisputed'

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a partial win, for now, against a Nevada investment adviser and its founder accused of defrauding clients by spreading bogus claims. In her Feb. 13 order, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted partial summary judgment to the SEC on accusations that the company, Navellier & Associates Inc., and its principal Louis Navellier participated in fraudulent conduct. Judge Capser also agreed with the SEC that it had not selectively enforced securities law when bringing the case against the investment firm. She also denied a request for full summary...

