Dentons' Insurance Regulatory Co-Head Jumps To Bryan Cave

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has snagged the global co-leader of Dentons’ insurance regulatory practice as well as two other highly regarded transactional and regulatory insurance lawyers for its Kansas City office, the firm announced Thursday. Bruce Baty, who brings more than 35 years of experience in corporate, reinsurance and regulatory matters, will lead BCLP’s insurance sector, according to a statement. Baty focuses on corporate insurance transactions, reinsurance program design and implementation and regulatory compliance, the firm said. Kelly Sullivan (from left), Bruce Baty, Jodi Adolf and Fred Heese have joined Bryan Cave in Kansas City. Baty boasts “deep experience implementing reinsurance...

