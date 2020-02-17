ED&F Claims Trader Knew Nickel Receipts Were Not Original

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 5:27 PM GMT) -- Commodities trader ED&F Man claimed in its fraud suit that the founder of a group of metals-trading companies could not have believed brokerage house Straits sent it original warehouse receipts entitling his companies to possession of $285 million worth of nickel. ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. is suing several companies founded by Steven Kai Shing Kao, claiming that traders used fake warehouse receipts to get ED&F Man to buy $285 million worth of nickel as part of a conspiracy between Come Harvest, Mega World, Kao, Genesis Resources Inc. and Straits. In court documents filed Feb. 11 at the High Court in...

