Tribes, ND Reach Deal To End Voter ID Law Suits

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Two tribes and individual Native American voters have agreed to settle two federal court suits challenging a North Dakota voter identification law, reaching a deal that will help voters overcome an allegedly discriminatory proof-of-address requirement. The Spirit Lake Tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the individual plaintiffs said in a joint statement with North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Thursday that they had reached an agreement in principle to end two separate suits challenging a state law requiring proof of a residential address to vote, after a federal judge refused to toss the tribes’ suit earlier this week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS