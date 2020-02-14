Inventor's IP Suits Against Tech Giants Flop At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Dealing a blow to a prolific self-represented plaintiff, the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld dismissals of an inventor's "confusing" infringement suit against various tech giants and a case against Presidio Bank that centered on patent claims already invalidated in previous cases. The appellate court said inventor Lakshmi Arunachalam failed to comply with a lower court's rules, dooming her suit against the tech giants. In a second ruling, the panel found that her claims against Presidio Bank and SAP America Inc. had already been litigated. A California federal court had warned Arunachalam that it would dismiss her amended complaint against Apple, Samsung, Microsoft,...

