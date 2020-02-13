Cupid In The Cubicles: 4 Valentine's Day Tips For Employers

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Office romances may be inevitable, but unrequited affection and soured relationships don't have to lead to litigation. This Valentine’s Day, Law360 looks at four ways employers can avoid legal heartbreak when Cupid visits the workplace. A recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management found that one out of every three American adults is or has been in an office relationship, so employers would do well to be prepared when love blooms — or withers — in their workplace, experts say. “There are so many things that can go wrong in an office romance,” Polsinelli PC labor and employment department...

