Shipping Insurance Dispute Over Spoiled Shrimp Put On Hold

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A legal dispute between a Taiwanese seafood importer and its insurer and shipping giant Maersk over 24,000 kilos of spoiled shrimp has been temporarily stayed, according to court filings. Neither Maersk Line AS, nor Ming Sheng Seafood Co. and its Spanish insurer Mutua de Seguros de Armadores de Buques de Pesca de España could confirm Friday if the case has been settled out of court. The parties agreed to pause the case but either side can lift that stay within 21 days, according to the High Court order signed Wednesday. Ming Sheng and Mutuapesca said Maersk was negligent over the handling...

