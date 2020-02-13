Dollar General Wrong To Sidestep Union, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Dollar General illegally refused to recognize or bargain with a union representing a handful of workers in Missouri, the Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday, backing the National Labor Relations Board's finding that the company violated federal labor law. A three-judge panel upheld an NLRB decision finding that Dolgencorp LLC flouted the National Labor Relations Act when it didn’t recognize Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union after sales associates at an Auxvasse, Missouri, store voted the union to be their exclusive collective bargaining representative. Although Dollar General had contended that purported misconduct by one of the six workers eligible...

