Pa. Court Weighs Law's Intent In Trans Name-Change Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 13, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel wondered Thursday what legislators wanted to accomplish by barring certain felons from legally changing their names, as the court considered a case brought by three transgender women with convictions who were stuck with their male names. During arguments held Thursday in Pittsburgh, Alexander T. Korn of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office compared the loss of the right to change one’s name following certain felony convictions to the lost right to serve on a jury or possess firearms. But the court asked why state lawmakers thought such convictions tethered a person to his or her name,...

