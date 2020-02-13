Apple Owes Pay For Bag Search Wait Time, Calif. Justices Say

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court said Thursday that the time employees spend waiting for their bags and personal belongings to be screened at the end of their workday is compensable, answering a question posed to it by the Ninth Circuit in a case involving Apple. California's highest court ruled Tuesday that Apple workers were owed pay for time spent waiting to undergo post-shift bag searches. (AP) The state high court’s ruling — which comes in response to a certified question from the Ninth Circuit — revolves around the issue of whether waiting time Apple employees in California spent undergoing security checks falls...

