BREAKING: Apple Workers Owed Pay For Exit Searches, Calif. High Court Says

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court held Thursday that employees must be paid for time they spend waiting for their bags and personal electronic devices to be checked before leaving work, answering a question posed to it by the Ninth Circuit in a case involving Apple. “We conclude that plaintiffs’ time spent on Apple’s premises waiting for, and undergoing, mandatory exit searches of bags, packages, or personal Apple technology devices, such as iPhones, voluntarily brought to work purely for personal convenience is compensable as ‘hours worked’ within the meaning of [Industrial Welfare Commission] Wage Order 7,” the state high court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS