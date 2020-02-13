8th Circ. Sides With Iowa Dealership In Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday in favor of an Iowa used-car dealership accused of sex discrimination and retaliation, finding that a former sales associate hadn't alleged severe or pervasive enough behavior to affect her employment and also hadn't fully exhausted her administrative options before filing suit. Jennifer Paskert, a former sales associate at Auto$mart Inc. in Spirit Lake, Iowa, alleged she was sexually harassed by her supervisor and ultimately fired. Specifically, her supervisor purportedly attempted to rub Paskert's shoulders and remarked that if Paskert weren't married and he weren't married, "I could have you ... you'd be mine ... I'm a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS