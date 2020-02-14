Beatles Win $77M Default Against No-Show Counterfeiters

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The operating group for the Beatles won a $77 million default judgment Thursday in a trademark lawsuit filed in Florida federal court over Beatles-themed counterfeit goods after the nearly 80 accused online sellers never showed up to defend themselves. Siding with Apple Corps Ltd., U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom awarded the company $1 million in damages from each of the 77 different entities that sold unauthorized merchandise bearing "Yellow Submarine" and "Beatles." As is typical in cases against internet counterfeiters, none of the alleged defendants appeared in court. Such huge default awards are also common, but little money is ever collected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS