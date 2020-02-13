Zohar Gets Time To Probe Dura Docs Despite Tilton's Protest

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 13, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave the Zohar funds more time to review documents in car parts manufacturer Dura Automotive's Chapter 11 to consider potential claims against certain stakeholders, including lenders affiliated with founder Lynn Tilton. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to give Zohar until early March to review documents gathered as part of the unsecured creditors committee's investigation into aspects of Dura Automotive Systems LLC's Chapter 11. Although a period for parties other than the committee to challenge post-petition financing expired at the end of 2019, Zohar asked for an extension to...

