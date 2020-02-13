Medical Pot Shouldn't Squelch Pa. Housing Aid, Court Told

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 13, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania public housing authority had room under federal law to allow a woman who uses medical marijuana to receive Section 8 housing assistance because medical marijuana is legal in the state and didn’t fall under a prohibition on “illegal use” of controlled substances, her attorney told a state appellate court Thursday. Kevin J. McKeon of Hawke McKeon & Sniscak LLP, representing Mary Cease, told the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania that the Housing Authority of Indiana County had misinterpreted the federal Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act as requiring a strict ban on anyone using drugs barred by federal law, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS