Bitcoin 'Mixing' Service Owner Arrested For Money Laundering

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the arrest of an Ohio resident for allegedly operating Helix, a service that provided customers with cryptocurrency laundering services, laundering more than 350,000 bitcoins worth about $311 million at the time they were transacted. Larry Dean Harmon, 36, was charged with money laundering, running an unlicensed money transmission business and transmitting money without a license in a three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Harmon is alleged to have operated Helix, a bitcoin "mixing" service on the darknet, from 2014 through 2017. According to the indictment, he advertised the service as a...

