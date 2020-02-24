Imprisoned Medicare Fraudster Ordered To Forfeit $10.4M

Law360, Miami (February 24, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday issued a $10.4 million forfeiture judgment against a former home health executive who is serving a 20-year prison sentence related to his role in a $57 million Medicare fraud scheme. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ordered Khaled Elbeblawy, a former executive at Willsand Home Health Agency Inc., JEM Home Health Care LLC and Healthy Choice Home Services Inc., to forfeit $10,436,911 — approximately one-third of the original $36.4 million forfeiture order that was reversed by the Eleventh Circuit in 2018. At a hearing in Miami, Elbeblawy’s attorney Jeffrey Weinkle argued that all $10.4 million of...

