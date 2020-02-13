Paul Hastings Reps First American In $350M Docutech Buy

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings-represented title insurer First American said Thursday it was buying mortgage lending document group Docutech for $350 million in an all-cash deal. Santa Ana, California-based First American Financial Corp. said its acquisition of Docutech adds to its ability to work with lender customers and provide mortgage and settlement services. “The acquisition of Docutech reflects our steadfast commitment to invest in and grow our core business,” Dennis J. Gilmore, First American's CEO, said in a statement. “Moreover, it demonstrates our dedication to improving the home-buying experience for consumers and driving the digital transformation of the real estate settlement process,” he said....

