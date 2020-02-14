Ex-Citi Broker Wants $3.5M Arbitration Award Reinstated

Law360, Miami (February 14, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A former Citigroup broker urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reinstate a $3.45 million arbitration award for wrongful termination, arguing that the district judge erred by overruling the arbitration panel and its interpretation of the broker’s employment contract. Jeffrey Crockett of Coffey Burlington PL, arguing for ex-broker Christian Gherardi, told an appellate panel in Miami that U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro should not have stepped in to interpret the contract and determine whether Gherardi’s termination was for just cause, as Citi claimed. That should be left to the panel of three arbitrators who oversaw the case, he said. Ethan Brecher,...

