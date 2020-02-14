How The Coronavirus May Affect Your Supply Chain's Health

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- The recent coronavirus outbreak not only poses potential human health concerns but also raises new risks for companies engaged in trade with China. The outbreak has prompted all levels of the Chinese government to take preventive measures to curb its spread, including extending the Lunar New Year holiday, quarantining Wuhan city and blockading highways and local roads. These measures have prevented many Chinese manufacturing and logistics companies from delivering products to their buyers as work suspensions, unavailability of raw materials and shipment delays ensue. This may create legal issues concerning whether delays in performance or nonperformance constitute breaches of contract or...

