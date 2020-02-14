DC Court Puts Nail In Coffin Of BigLaw Clawback Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- An unequivocal affirmation Thursday from a unanimous D.C. appeals panel that clients enjoy full ownership of their legal matters should nix any future claims by dissolved firms for a split of fees generated by ex-partners and their new firms, experts say. While the client-as-owner concept has been widely enforced by bar groups and courts, the opinion from a court at a focal point of the legal industry will clear up lingering confusion about who gets to decide where matters go amid firm ruptures, while further easing an already fluid BigLaw lateral market. "I still hear these blanket assertions from lawyers: 'These...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS