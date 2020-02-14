SFO Refers Employee To Police Amid ENRC Row

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 5:13 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office has asked police to investigate an employee who allegedly had contacts with a journalist about its criminal probe into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., barristers for the miner disclosed in a court document Friday. The Serious Fraud Office has referred an unnamed employee, who allegedly had contact with a journalist about the agency's criminal probe into ENRC, to the Metropolitan Police. (Getty) Britain’s white-collar cop has referred the unnamed employee to the Metropolitan Police and launched its own internal investigation in connection with an alleged leak to a journalist, ENRC’s lawyers Nathan Pillow QC and Tim Akkouh said in...

