Wirecard Docs Can Be Used In Investors' Parallel Fraud Suit

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 6:41 PM GMT) -- Investors suing Wirecard AG for €33 million ($35.7 million) over an alleged fraudulent share sale received permission from a London court Friday to use documents submitted by the German online payments company in parallel proceedings over the same deal. High Court Judge Clare Moulder said that the documents sought by Prashant Manek and Sanjay Chandi were relevant to another suit they have brought against IIFL Wealth (U.K.) Ltd. and the company’s executive director Amit Shah. The pair claim to have been intimidated into selling their stock in a financial services company for a pittance, just before it was sold to Wirecard...

