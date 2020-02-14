Stryker Unit Seeks Ax Of Acantha's IP Marking Failure Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Medical device manufacturer Acantha is overcomplicating a simple contract suit by tacking on fraud claims, a Stryker Corp. unit said Thursday in its bid to trim a suit alleging it lied about marking licensed orthopedic implants with an Acantha patent. In its California federal court motion seeking to dismiss all fraud claims in the intellectual property suit, Stryker Spine SA fought back against the scope of Acantha's fraud and concealment claims, arguing that the case is nothing more than a contract dispute. "This case should be narrowed to what it really is — a simple action for breach of contract," Stryker...

