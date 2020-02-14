Insurer Must Defend Co. In $1.5M Fracking Well Damage Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Thursday that a Markel Corp. insurer must defend OPF Enterprises LLC in a dispute with a customer claiming its oil well was damaged to the tune of $1.5 million by OPF's tainted ceramic fracking materials. U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo concluded that, contrary to Markel unit Evanston Insurance Co.’s contentions, OPF gave sufficient notice to the insurer of the $1.5 million claim asserted by Apache Corp. As a result, Evanston can't deny OPF’s coverage request on that basis, the judge held, granting OPF’s motion for summary judgment and denying the insurer’s competing motion. Houston-based OPF held...

