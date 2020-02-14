Texas Justices Will Hear Injured Worker's $1.7M Dispute

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear W&T Offshore Inc.'s attempt to unwind a $1.7 million verdict for an injured offshore drilling platform worker the company says was a "borrowed employee" barred from suing it for negligence. W&T Offshore argues that the $1.7 million verdict awarded to Wesley Fredieu by a Houston-area jury in 2015 is flawed because Fredieu should have been treated as a borrowed employee limited under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act to recovering workers' compensation for any injuries and barred from recovering damages on tort claims. At issue in the appeal is whether a judge...

