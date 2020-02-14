Ex-Scranton Mayor Slams 30-Year Corruption Sentence Push

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The ex-mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, has urged a federal judge to reject the government's recommendation that he serve as much as three decades in prison after copping to charges of accepting bribes from government contractors. In court documents unsealed Thursday, William Courtright — who stepped down as Scranton's mayor in July after agreeing to plead guilty to federal corruption charges — said the government was trying to inflate his potential prison term by misapplying sentencing guideline enhancements meant to take into account factors including the purported financial damage Scranton suffered as a result of his conduct. "We submit that, in this case, the findings,...

