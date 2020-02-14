NHK Spring Execs Indicted In Disk Drive Price-Fix Plot

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- A pair of NHK Spring sales executives are facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a global conspiracy to fix prices for parts used in hard disk drives, according to an indictment lodged in California federal court. Prosecutors on Thursday charged Hitoshi Hashimoto and Hiroyuki Tamura — former general managers for NHK Spring's disk drive sales department — with violating federal antitrust law, alleging the pair helped carry out an illegal agreement in which the Japanese manufacturer and other unnamed rivals would hold off on competing on prices. Both Japanese citizens spent several years at the helm of the department...

