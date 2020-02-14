ICE Subpoenas Connecticut, Slams Sanctuary Laws

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued subpoenas to Connecticut law enforcement authorities on Thursday, seeking information on the whereabouts of three people being sought for deportation and escalating the conflict between federal officials and so-called sanctuary jurisdictions as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration. The subpoenas come less than one month after ICE subpoenaed Denver and New York law enforcement authorities, signaling a dramatic policy shift within the agency. Until this year, ICE had never issued subpoenas to local law enforcement agencies. As a sanctuary jurisdiction, Connecticut limits local officials' cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and the American...

