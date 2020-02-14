Iowa Justices Ax Repair Contractor's Suits Against Insurers

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- Iowa’s highest court has affirmed the dismissal of a construction contractor’s three lawsuits accusing customers’ insurers of underpaying on home repair claims, holding Friday that the contractor’s assignments of the homeowners’ policy benefits were invalid because it performed insurance adjustment services without a license. Ruling in a trio of related cases, the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously found that lower courts were right to throw out 33 Carpenters Construction Inc.’s breach-of-contract claims against State Farm Life & Casualty Co., Cincinnati Insurance Co. and IMT Insurance Co. In each of the cases, Bettendorf, Iowa-based 33 Carpenters had agreed to repair hail damage to...

