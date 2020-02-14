Latham Hires Restructuring Pro In New York

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has expanded its New York office, adding an attorney specializing in bankruptcy to its restructuring and special situations practice. Anupama Yerramalli joined the firm on Jan. 6 as counsel from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, the firm announced earlier this month. Yerramalli is the latest addition to the practice group, which is part of Latham' finance department. "I'm thrilled to join Latham's talented and fast-growing restructuring team that is well-known for its commercial and creative approach to building consensus and driving to value-maximizing outcomes," Yerramalli said in a statement. "Few firms have Latham's combination of a...

