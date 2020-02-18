Telegram, SEC Lock Horns In Court Over $1.7B Token Offering

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge is set to hear Wednesday from Telegram that its digital token sale should be allowed to move forward as the SEC seeks to further block its $1.7 billion offering, in a case fintech lawyers say is likely to prove seminal in the body of case law impacting digital assets. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel is slated to hear arguments on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's application for a preliminary injunction to halt Telegram's $1.7 billion offering of Grams. Also on the table are dueling motions for summary judgment, which attorneys say may be difficult...

