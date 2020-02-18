Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Telegram, SEC Lock Horns In Court Over $1.7B Token Offering

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge is set to hear Wednesday from Telegram that its digital token sale should be allowed to move forward as the SEC seeks to further block its $1.7 billion offering, in a case fintech lawyers say is likely to prove seminal in the body of case law impacting digital assets.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel is slated to hear arguments on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's application for a preliminary injunction to halt Telegram's $1.7 billion offering of Grams. Also on the table are dueling motions for summary judgment, which attorneys say may be difficult...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!