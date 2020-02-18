Justices Told Removal Orders And Torture Relief Are Separate

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Lebanese citizen has torn into the federal government's argument to the U.S. Supreme Court that his deportation relief request can't be reviewed by circuit courts, saying a nonreviewable removal order is different from his request to avoid torture in Lebanon. Nidal Khalid Nasrallah, who says if he were to be deported back to Lebanon he fears being tortured by Hezbollah for being a member of a religious minority group, told justices that a rule barring circuit courts from reviewing claims to void removal orders shouldn't apply to his request to stay in the U.S. Deportation relief under the United Nations'...

