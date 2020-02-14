EPA Lead-Water Rule Proposal Draws Mixed Reactions

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Green groups and some states have told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that its proposed regulations updating standards for lead contamination in drinking water don't go far enough, while some water utility groups told the EPA the effort would be costly and time-intensive. The EPA proposed an update to the lead portions of the Lead and Copper Rule after existing regulations were heavily criticized as inadequate in the aftermath of lead-tainted drinking water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Newark, New Jersey. The public comment period ended Wednesday. Under the proposed rule, community drinking water providers would have to begin planning for how to...

