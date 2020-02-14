Pot Greenhouse Co. Says Ch. 11 Should Halt Investor Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The founder of a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse-leasing company is again asking a Colorado federal court to pause a proposed class action alleging he misled his investors, arguing the claims should be worked out in GrowCo Inc.'s Chapter 11 first. John McKowen, who founded a farm leasing company called Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. and later branched out with the wholly owned cannabis subsidiary GrowCo, said Thursday that investor John Paulson's lawsuit is just a cynical ploy to skirt the creditor recovery protections afforded to GrowCo by the Chapter 11 process by suing all of its executives but not the company...

