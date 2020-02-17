Senior Judge Warns Of Need For Cooperation On Disclosure

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 5:51 PM GMT) -- A senior judge has weighed in on a dispute between financial services providers over a breach of contract claim, reminding them — and the industry more broadly — that anyone using the new disclosure pilot scheme for unfair advantage faces “serious” costs as a consequence. Judge Geoffrey Vos, chancellor of the High Court, handed down a ruling on Friday warning the legal industry that cooperation on the new disclosure pilot is imperative. He also urged judges to “be astute” and call out any parties that are failing to work together. “It is clear that some parties to litigation in all areas...

