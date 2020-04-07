ITC Won't Bar SK Hynix Imports In Essential Patent Case

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Tuesday that SK Hynix Inc. does not infringe Netlist Inc.’s memory module patents, rejecting Netlist’s bid for what would have been the second ever ITC exclusion order involving a standard-essential patent. The commission’s decision overturns an October decision by ITC Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock, who found that SK Hynix violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act by importing products that infringe one of the two Netlist patents at issue, and that the patent was essential to a semiconductor industry standard. He recommended an exclusion order barring SK Hynix from importing its memory modules...

