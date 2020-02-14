DOJ’s Generic Drug Criminal Probe Snares Ex-Sandoz Exec

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice signaled a major escalation Friday in its ongoing criminal probe of price-fixing among generic drug companies, announcing the guilty plea of a former Sandoz executive in the first instance of a major industry player being directly implicated. Hector Armando Kellum pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to restrain trade through a scheme "to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs," the DOJ said, making him the fourth executive charged in the department's ongoing criminal probe and the third to plead guilty. But Kellum is also a first: Where previous executives came from fairly small generic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS