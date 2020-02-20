Houlihan Lokey Settles £3M Unpaid Fees Suit

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 6:03 PM GMT) -- M&A specialist Houlihan Lokey has settled its £3 million ($3.87 million) claim against a Spanish grocer accused of failing to pay fees for debt restructuring advice. The investment bank, a major adviser on mergers and acquisitions, agreed to terms of settlement on Feb. 12 with Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA in the 2018 suit, according to a consent order signed by a High Court judge, Master Karen Shuman, the following day. As a result, she put the proceedings on hold, saying each party still had permission to apply to the court to enforce the terms of the settlement without the need to bring...

