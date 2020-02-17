Waste Manager Sues Council For £13M Pension Contribution

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 2:47 PM GMT) -- A U.K. waste management company sued a local government in northwestern England seeking about £13 million ($17 million) it allegedly overpaid for its employees' pensions since the local council decided to end its contract. The High Court suit from Viridor Waste (Greater Manchester) Ltd. against the Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council seeks the alleged “exit payment” along with an actual valuation of the pension fund liabilities for its current and former employees under the public-sector Greater Manchester Pension Fund. Under the law, the contractor's employees were allowed to participate in the municipal pension program. Viridor has had contracts with Tameside since at...

