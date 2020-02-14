Endo Shareholders' Price-Fixing Claims Can't Sway Judge

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday that investors in a would-be class action against Endo International PLC had failed to bring forward sufficient evidence to support their claim that the pharmaceutical company conspired with competitors to fix prices for generic drugs. While U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson said that Endo had admitted it raised prices in near lockstep with competitors, he ruled that such practices were not, in and of themselves, enough to prove that the company was affirmatively engaged in an antitrust conspiracy. "Defendants have disclosed they followed a practice of what is called 'parallel pricing,' but parallel pricing ipso...

